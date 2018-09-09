Canada
September 9, 2018 12:07 pm
Updated: September 9, 2018 12:08 pm

Child taken to hospital after incident in Kananaskis Country Saturday

Global News

Global News
A child was taken to hospital in Calgary after being burned at a campground in Kananaskis Country Saturday morning.

According to EMS, the incident happened at the Elkwood Campground near Lower Kananaskis Lake at around 10:30 a.m.

STARS air ambulance was called out at first for reports of a boy being injured in a campfire.

The toddler was instead transported by ground ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital after suffering minor burns.

EMS said the child was in stable condition.

