Child taken to hospital after incident in Kananaskis Country Saturday

A child was taken to hospital in Calgary after being burned at a campground in Kananaskis Country Saturday morning.

According to EMS, the incident happened at the Elkwood Campground near Lower Kananaskis Lake at around 10:30 a.m.

STARS air ambulance was called out at first for reports of a boy being injured in a campfire.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Kananaskis, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) September 8, 2018

The toddler was instead transported by ground ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital after suffering minor burns.

EMS said the child was in stable condition.