Child taken to hospital after incident in Kananaskis Country Saturday
A child was taken to hospital in Calgary after being burned at a campground in Kananaskis Country Saturday morning.
According to EMS, the incident happened at the Elkwood Campground near Lower Kananaskis Lake at around 10:30 a.m.
STARS air ambulance was called out at first for reports of a boy being injured in a campfire.
The toddler was instead transported by ground ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital after suffering minor burns.
EMS said the child was in stable condition.
