Peterborough police seek teen last seen in Hamilton

Peterborough police are searching for a missing teenager believed to be in the Hamilton area.

Azareel Recile, 15, went missing from Laurie Avenue in Peterborough around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 2

Police say she was last seen in the Hamilton area around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

8 p.m. Sept 5 and is believed to still be in the Hamilton area. Call police w/info 705-876-1122 https://t.co/WFNlEOw2rZ -LG pic.twitter.com/0zKgZX9P8P — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) September 6, 2018

She is described as standing five-feet-two-inches tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with the word “Jets” on the front, along with a brown scarf and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police or Crime Stoppers.