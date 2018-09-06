Peterborough police seek teen last seen in Hamilton
Peterborough police are searching for a missing teenager believed to be in the Hamilton area.
Azareel Recile, 15, went missing from Laurie Avenue in Peterborough around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 2
Police say she was last seen in the Hamilton area around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5.
She is described as standing five-feet-two-inches tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair in a ponytail.
She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with the word “Jets” on the front, along with a brown scarf and white running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police or Crime Stoppers.
