Alleged target of Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 girls charged, police say

TORONTO – Police say the alleged target in a shooting at a Toronto playground that left two young girls injured is facing numerous charges.

Investigators say the 26-year-old suspect was arrested Friday as officers with the city’s gun and gang task force searched a home near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

They say a loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, crack cocaine and heroin were seized.

READ MORE: Toronto police arrest 2nd suspect in playground shooting that injured 2 children

The man, who has been identified as 26-year-old Clinton McDonald, is to appear in court on Saturday facing 16 charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking and drug possession.

Police allege he was the intended target of a June 14 shooting in which two sisters, aged five and nine years old, were struck by gunfire as they and other children were in an east-end playground.

Two men, aged 21 and 23, have been charged in the shooting and police say an arrest warrant remains outstanding for another 23-year-old, T’Quan Robertson.

0831 17:09 Man, 26, Chrgd W/ Frrm & Drug Offences, Alleged Intended …rea, Fc 16 Chgs https://t.co/zB6uFN5T2a — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 31, 2018