Alleged target of Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 girls charged, police say

TORONTO – Police say the alleged target in a shooting at a Toronto playground that left two young girls injured is facing numerous charges.
Investigators say the 26-year-old suspect was arrested Friday as officers with the city’s gun and gang task force searched a home near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East.
They say a loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, crack cocaine and heroin were seized.
READ MORE: Toronto police arrest 2nd suspect in playground shooting that injured 2 children
The man, who has been identified as 26-year-old Clinton McDonald, is to appear in court on Saturday facing 16 charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking and drug possession.
Police allege he was the intended target of a June 14 shooting in which two sisters, aged five and nine years old, were struck by gunfire as they and other children were in an east-end playground.
Two men, aged 21 and 23, have been charged in the shooting and police say an arrest warrant remains outstanding for another 23-year-old, T’Quan Robertson.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.