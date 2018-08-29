Regina Police Service changes policy on releasing names of homicide victims

The Regina Police Service has changed its policy on releasing names of homicide victims and according to the chief, he’s unsure if it will mean more or fewer victims will be identified.

The service says the change was made to bring RPS protocol in line with governing legislation and ensure there were no contradictions.

Chief Evan Bray says he doesn’t expect the new policy to significantly alter the way the force operates.

“Whether you’re looking at theft of autos, assaults, or homicides, each investigation has a different nuance,” said Police Chief Evan Bray

“That’s why I’m saying that it’s very tough for me to say that it’s going to change or it’s not going to change because it’s really going to be on a case by case basis.”

Previous protocol dictated that police would only make a homicide victim’s name public if next of kin had been notified and doing so would not negatively impact any investigation.

The new policy allows the chief to withhold a victim’s name if he believes it to be in the public interest.