Traffic stop leads to list of charges against Dunnville woman
A 48-year-old Dunnville woman is facing a list of charges after a traffic stop on Highway 3.
READ MORE: OPP identify victim of crash on Hwy. 3 near Dunnville
The OPP clocked a vehicle on Aug. 23, going nearly two times the posted 80 km/h speed limit on the highway near Jarden Road.
The vehicle was stopped and the officer determined the driver was impaired, so she was arrested. Further investigation revealed the was believed to be stolen.
In addition to being charged with impaired, the woman is also accused of refusing to provide a breath sample, speeding, theft, racing a motor vehicle, driving while under suspension, while disqualified, and not having a valid driver’s license.
