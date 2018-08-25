Section of Memorial Boulevard to temporarily close Sunday for parade
A section of Memorial Boulevard will be temporarily closed Sunday for the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Convention Parade and Remembrance Ceremony.
Memorial Boulevard will be closed to vehicle traffic from York to St. Mary avenues from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pedestrians will still have access to the area.
The city is recommending motorists plan for extra travel time and to use alternate routes.
