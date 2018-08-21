Fire
August 21, 2018 1:38 am
Updated: August 21, 2018 1:47 am

RCMP called in to investigate suspicious roadside fire in Lake Country, north of Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

A blaze that burned about a quarter of a hectare of brush off a Lake Country rural road before being brought under control is being called suspicious.

Lake Country firefighters were called out to Commonage Road, east of Carrs Landing, to fight the fast moving flames at 4 p.m. on Monday.

A point-of-origin couldn’t be found, prompting fire crews to suggest the blaze could have been deliberately set.

RCMP were called in to investigate.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
brush fire
Commonage Road
Kelowna
lake country
lake country fire department
suspicious blaze
Tinder Dry Conditions

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News