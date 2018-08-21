RCMP called in to investigate suspicious roadside fire in Lake Country, north of Kelowna
A A
A blaze that burned about a quarter of a hectare of brush off a Lake Country rural road before being brought under control is being called suspicious.
Lake Country firefighters were called out to Commonage Road, east of Carrs Landing, to fight the fast moving flames at 4 p.m. on Monday.
A point-of-origin couldn’t be found, prompting fire crews to suggest the blaze could have been deliberately set.
RCMP were called in to investigate.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.