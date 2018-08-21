RCMP called in to investigate suspicious roadside fire in Lake Country, north of Kelowna

A blaze that burned about a quarter of a hectare of brush off a Lake Country rural road before being brought under control is being called suspicious.

Lake Country firefighters were called out to Commonage Road, east of Carrs Landing, to fight the fast moving flames at 4 p.m. on Monday.

A point-of-origin couldn’t be found, prompting fire crews to suggest the blaze could have been deliberately set.

RCMP were called in to investigate.