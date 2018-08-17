Country music fans flock to 29th annual Havelock Country Jamboree

The rain didn’t do much to dampen the spirits of thousands of country music lovers at the 29th Annual Havelock Country Jamboree. This year’s event features a mix of veteran and up-and-coming artists from both Canada and the United States.

Beth Logue and her daughter Elizabeth travelled all the way from Fort Frances in northwestern Ontario to take it all in.

“[We’re] drinking, camping, drinking, eating, autographs, laughing, drinking — it’s awesome, we have a good time,” said Elizabeth.

The girls are enjoying a weekend escape from their babies and boys.

“I’m here with my sister, my grandma, my mom, my auntie and our friend, girls’ trip all six of us and our trailer,” said Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Katherine Carlson.

But they say there is one male exception.

“Toby Keith; he’s the exception, he’s allowed, he’s welcome, anytime,” said Carlson.

Keith is among more than 25 entertainers taking to the twin stages over a four-day period.

Larry Sandbach has been part of every jamboree, beginning as a volunteer at the first event 29 years ago.

“The people are what I find is the most enjoyable part about it, everybody out and having fun, sure, they might have too much liquor but they’re still out having fun,” said Sandbach.

Some other artists include Dean Brody, Tim Hicks, Tanya Tucker and Charlie Major.

Watching the thousands in attendance more so than the performers will be Peterborough Paramedics.

“We’re here for anybody that requires us inside the park, where they can go through to the first-aid stand down to the stage first and they can call us in or they bring the patient to us and we transport them out to the hospital if needed,” said Brett Dunn, the paramedics’ supervisor.

After having a blast at last year’s concert, Travis Wallace of Kingston couldn’t wait to return

“We came down with like 10 or 12 trailers from Kingston,” said Wallace.

Since 1990, the twin stages have hosted more than 3,800 musicians. The festivities wrap up on Sunday afternoon.

