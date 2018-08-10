Tansi, Wotziye and Aaniin: MKO puts up welcoming new sign on Highway 6

Drivers heading north on Hwy. 6 will now be greeted by a colourful new sign welcoming them to Northern Manitoba.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO) unveiled the new sign Thursday, welcoming people to Keewatinowi territory. The striking sign features forests, aurora borealis and instructions on how to say hello in three traditional languages.

They include Wotziye (Dene), Tansi (Cree) and Aaniin (Oji-Cree.)

The sign was the brainchild of the MKO’s youth committee and was commissioned under former Grand Chief Sheila North.

I was totally geeking out about our first and only MKO billboard on Hwy 6 near Grand Rapids The sign is one of the initiatives I was working on with our Leaders and Staff of MKO. I asked summer interns to work on ita year ago and they did. It’s beautiful #itsthelittlethings pic.twitter.com/bxXciSiTcU — Sheila North (@SheilaNorthMKO) August 10, 2018

“The MKO wants to welcome everyone who comes in friendship to the traditional territories of the Cree, Oji-Cree and the Dene,” said Grand Chief Garrison Settee.

“We want to thank the Misipawistik Cree Nation, Chief Turner and Councillors Cook and Ferland for helping the MKO make this piece of informative art a reality.”

The sign was designed by artist Jason Lucas.

