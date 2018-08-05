Celebrated drag queen speaks out about her psoriatic arthritis, encouraging others to seek treatment

Mark Brooks, also known as Miss Divalicious, never imagined her psoriasis could turn into psoriatic arthritis.

“I had a hard time turning on taps, turning door knobs, those sort of things, and I was like ‘What is going on here?'” said Brooks.

Coming out as a gay man in Peterborough, Ont. was hard enough, said Brooks, but having to deal with this condition is even harder.

“I wasn’t able to wear the shoes that I like to wear, I wasn’t able to dance, I wasn’t able to wear the costumes that I like to wear,” said Brooks.

Peterborough dermatologist Dr. Melinda Gooderham says psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis are chronic autoimmune conditions.

Both can be very itchy and cause bleeding, joint stiffness and swelling in addition to affecting one’s self esteem. However, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis are not contagious like many people might believe.

One million Canadians are affected by psoriasis, and up to 30% of those affected develop psoriatic arthritis. It can affect men and women between the ages of 20 and 50 years old and can cause permanent joint damage.

“Psoriatic arthritis actually starts outside of the joint. It starts where the ligaments and tendons join to the bone, and then that inflammation and the tissue around the joint spreads into the joint to involve the joint,” said Dr. Gooderham.

The inflammation associated with psoriatic arthritis causes the destruction of bone and abnormal bone growth. Dr. Gooderham says it can lead to deformity, which is why it’s important to treat the condition early before permanent damage is done.

Brooks was lucky. With the help of Dr. Gooderham and a rheumatologist, she participated in a clinical trial at Dr. Gooderham’s office which helped her get back on her feet.

“The current medication treatment that I’m on — knock on wood — it’s helping my skin, it’s helping both my joints. I have no pain at this point,” said Brooks.

Brooks hopes her story inspires others to get the help they need so that they, too, are able to live to their full potential.

“If I can get there then other people can, too. There is help out there and there are things you can do,” said Brooks.

Dr. Gooderham says psoriasis is not just a skin condition; the inflammation can be internal so it’s important to consult your doctor about treatment options.