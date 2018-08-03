The Beatles, Bon Jovi and other icons at tribute band festival in Winnipeg
There’s a chance to catch some of history’s most iconic musicians this weekend in Winnipeg.
The UNREAL Tribute Band Festival at Assiniboia Downs features nine tribute band including Elvis, The Rolling Stones, and KISS.
Assiniboia Downs CEO Darren Dunn said the festival has been nine months in the making, offering attendees a full day of iconic music on Sunday.
In addition to music, food trucks and a fireworks show, there’s an opportunity to meet with the bands after each performance.
