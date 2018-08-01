New wildfire burning near Summerland; one of many new fires in region

A small rainstorm on Tuesday evening that barely dropped any precipitation on the Okanagan was supposed to be a moment of change after two solid weeks of heat and smoke-filled skies.

Instead, that storm may have did the opposite, as several new fires are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, no less than 22 new fires have appeared on the B.C. Wildfire Service’s active wildfires map. Most appear to be in remote locations, though Okanagan resident Waren LeRoy tells Global News that a fire has flared up behind his home west of Summerland.

LeRoy said it’s in the area where the Mt. Eneas fire was burning last week.

“It just flared up behind our farm, less than an hour ago,” LeRoy told Global News.

The horse farm owner said he called the B.C. Wildfire Service as no crews seemed visible from his property.

“They didn’t seem concerned or too responsive,” he said.

This story will be updated this evening.