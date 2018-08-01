Kelowna airport parking lot locked down amid police investigation

RCMP gathered at the southeast corner of the Kelowna International Airport long-term parking lot after a call to 911 of a medical emergency in row ‘G’ late Tuesday night.

Witnesses said police, fire and paramedics raced to the scene just before 10 p.m.

Global News and vehicle owners were prevented from entering the parking lot by airport security.

By 11 p.m., travellers accessing vehicles were allowed in, but Global News was kept out and not informed why police remained at the scene.

Vehicle owners returning to the parking lot said they saw RCMP search dogs enter the area earlier in the hour as they waited.

The public were not told by security whether it was unsafe to return to their vehicles, but an RCMP SUV patrolled the parking lot for a time as they did.

Airport operations were unaffected by the investigation.

RCMP have yet to release information about the incident.