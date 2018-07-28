Kamloops teen attends Kelowna music festival; dies from medical distress

A teenage girl from Kamloops is dead after going into medical distress while she was attending the Center of Gravity music festival on Friday night in Kelowna.

At approximately 9:12 p.m., Kelowna RCMP and B.C. Ambulance responded to a medical emergency at the three-day festival taking place on the shores of Okanagan Lake. The 17-year-old was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

We have sad news to share today. A guest at Center of Gravity was transported from the site last night to Kelowna General Hospital where she was treated for a medical emergency and passed away. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends. — Center of Gravity (@centerofgravity) July 28, 2018

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Center of Gravity confirmed “that a young female was treated onsite by BCEHS and the festival medical team before being transported by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital where she passed away. We are currently cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the situation. Our deepest condolences for the family and friends affected.”

After learning of the teen’s death, Interior Health posted this tweet.

Festival tip: Mixing drugs or using drugs while drinking puts you at increased risk of OD. #COGFEST @centerofgravity #StopOverdose pic.twitter.com/9ebXwXnc2j — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) July 28, 2018

Police say the teen’s family has been notified, and that Kelowna RCMP’s Victim Services Team has been engaged in an effort to support them at this time. Police added that they are supporting the B.C. Coroners Service, which is now investigating.

Further, police added that although a full determination about how the teen died has not been made, they believe there was no criminal wrongdoing in her death.