Fines coming to Port Moody residents leaving dogs in cars

The City of Port Moody has granted by-law officers the ability to hand out tickets to people leaving pets in a hot car.

The change comes following Tuesday’s council meeting and mirrors Coquitlam’s own pet bylaws.

Senior bylaw enforcement officer Patrick Colby said the first offence will result in a $100 fine.

“Any subsequent occurrences under the same section of the animal control by-law will result in a $500 fine.”

And if the fines don’t put an end to the offender, he said they can escalate enforcement.

“[If] there is an extraordinary circumstance like that, we do have authority under the community charters to seize any animals that may seem in distress.”

Colby added there has been an upward trend of people leaving dogs in cars this summer.

In a release, Port Moody’s mayor Mike Clay said By-law Enforcement staff received complaints about animals left in vehicles and a gap in the Animal Control Bylaw meant the city couldn’t do anything.

Clay hopes these amendments will encourage dog owners to make the right choice and keep their animals safe.