SIU investigating Bradford crash involving car being followed by police in which 5 injured
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe a crash in Bradford, Ont., which sent five people to hospital with serious injuries.
The SIU says at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, South Simcoe police were investigating a vehicle in nearby Cookstown and followed it once it left a parking lot.
The police watchdog says the vehicle then collided with a pickup truck just east of Highway 400.
Three people in the vehicle being followed and two others in the pickup truck were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have seen what happened, or who might have video evidence to contact the agency.
The agency investigates all reports involving police where there is death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
