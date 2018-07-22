Donald Trump
July 22, 2018
Updated: July 22, 2018 4:07 pm

Iran president warns Donald Trump of ‘mother of all wars’

Iran‘s president Hassan Rouhani has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to “make peace” with Iran, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.

The report quotes Rouhani as saying “American must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

Rouhani warned Trump to stop “playing with the lion’s tail” and threatening Iran, “or else you will regret it.”

Trump earlier this year pulled the United States out of the international deal meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon and ordered increased American sanctions.

Trump has suggested Iranian leaders are “going to call me and say ‘let’s make a deal”’ but Iran has rejected talks.

Rouhani has previously lashed out against Trump for threatening to re-impose the sanctions, as well as for moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and banning travel to the U.S. from certain Muslim-majority countries.

