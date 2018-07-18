Canada
Body of West Kelowna man missing since Sunday found near Shannon Lake

The body of a missing West Kelowna man was found on Tuesday evening.

An Okanagan man who went missing on Sunday was found dead on Tuesday evening.

Police say the body of the 52-year-old man was discovered in West Kelowna, in the back country above the Shannon Lake area. The search for him began on Tuesday, shortly after noon, when family members became concerned and reported his disappearance.

He was last heard from on Sunday.

Police say during a search of the man’s home, his all-terrain vehicle was unaccounted for. That prompted calls to RCMP air services and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue to search wooded areas near the missing man’s property.

The search ended at approximately 10 p.m., when search and rescue volunteers found the deceased man.

Police say they believe no criminal actions were involved in his death.

