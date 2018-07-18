Feds won’t pursue deportation of former child refugee Abdoul Abdi: minister

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the federal government will not pursue the deportation of former Somali child refugee Abdoul Abdi.

The announcement comes days after a Federal Court judge set aside a decision to refer the case of Abdi to a deportation hearing, saying Ottawa did not take his charter rights into consideration.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Goodale says the government “respects the decision filed on July 13 by the Federal Court concerning Abdoul Abdi.”

The Canada Border Services Agency detained Abdi – who was never granted Canadian citizenship while growing up in foster care in Nova Scotia – after he served about five years in prison for multiple offences, including aggravated assault.

Last week, Justice Ann Marie McDonald sent the matter back for “redetermination” by a different delegate of the public safety minister.

Abdi, who was born in Saudi Arabia in 1993, lost his mother in a refugee camp when he was four and came to Canada with his sister and aunts two years later. He was taken into provincial care shortly after arriving in Canada.