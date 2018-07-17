Brandon woman smacks boyfriend with frying pan, say police
A Brandon woman is in jail after she hit her boyfriend with a frying pan, say police.
The Brandon Police Service was called to a home on Tuesday where they found a man who had been “struck by his girlfriend with a frying pan,” causing minor injuries.
The woman, 21, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, said the BPS.
She has been “lodged at the Correctional Centre to be released when sober,” and is headed for court in September.
