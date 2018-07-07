Patrick Dempsey in Bowmanville for Mobil 1 Grand Prix, shooting of new film

Patrick Dempsey is in Bowmanville this weekend for the Mobil 1 Sports Car Grand Prix and for the shooting of his new movie, The Art of Racing in The Rain.

“The little bit of racing that we have in it, we have some archival footage in it, and this stuff at the track, so we’re trying to be as true to life as possible,” said Dempsey, who acts as the film’s producer.

Canada’s largest sports car race of the year, happening from July 5 to 8 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, is being used as a backdrop for various scenes in the movie.

“Certainly the book is so beloved and so moving that we are a week out from racing, and hopefully we’ll have a release date out soon,” said Dempsey.

The producers of the film say there is nothing quite like shooting scenes in a true environment, because the energy, the sets, and the drivers are real.

The Art of Racing in the Rain is expected to be released sometime in 2019.