Niagara police recover body from Welland Canal

Niagara Regional police have recovered the body of a man from the Welland Canal.

Police responded to the area of the Division Street bridge Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.

The body was discovered in shallow water near the east side of the canal.

The man is described as a white male, between 50 and 60 years of age, approximately five-feet-seven-inches to five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help in identifying this man who is also noted to have short grey hair and a light brown goatee.

Anyone who had been swimming or in the area of the park around the time of this incident is being asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, extension 3300.