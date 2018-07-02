Friends cycle up Cypress Mountain 14 times in a day to honour friend who died of cancer

David Tam and Christopher Yee are among a group of cyclists who were testing their mettle on Cypress Mountain on Monday.

They plan to go up and down the mountain 14 times before sunset, covering a height equal to Mt. Everest.

“This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, hopefully we still make it,” said Yee, an Ironman triathlete.

Tam is cycling in honour of his friend Jackie Huang, who died of cancer one week after his 25th birthday.

“He had a great love for the mountains, he was a snowboarder as well,” Tam said.

“He had a tumour in his lung and had to go through multiple surgeries. He remained positive even throughout his sickness. He was probably one of the most positive people I’ve known throughout my whole life.”

The cyclists are raising funds for the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and have already surpassed their $5,000 goal.

“Sometimes when you find out about news like this, you feel so powerless, but there’s always something you can do,” Tam said.