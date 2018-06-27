Elderly Montreal woman in hospital after being pinned by her car

An 87-year-old woman is in critical condition after being pinned between her vehicle and a concrete pillar in an underground parking garage.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. in a building on MacDonald and Isabella avenues in Côte Saint-Luc.

According to Jean-Pierre Brabant, Montreal police spokesperson, the woman accidentally left her car in reverse instead of in park.

Bystanders and firstresponders managed to extricate her.

She was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.