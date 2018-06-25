Smiths Falls company brings growth to community ahead of legalization

You could say one of the country’s largest marijuana growers is high on the future, and Canopy Growth says it’s only going to get busier now that Ottawa has set a date for the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Located in the former Hershey chocolate factory in Smiths Falls, Canopy continues to grow and have a big impact on the local economy.

“We’ve only been using about a third of the campus, so about 170,000 out of 500,000 square feet,” said Jordan Sinclair, vice president of communications and media with Canopy Growth Corporation. “Now we’re building out the other two thirds and we’re adding a huge, huge building out in the back to do more processing work.”

Canopy has just hit a big milestone. Sinclair says the company now employs more people than Hershey did at well over 600, and it took them only about four years to get there. Smiths Falls Mayor Shawn Pankow says the economic impact of Canopy Growth is substantial, and that the company has, in fact, helped get the town back on its feet.

“We’re seeing bidding wars for homes,” Pankow said. “In the past we’ve experienced for a long period of time homes sit in the market for months, if not a year or longer, and not a lot of demand.”

“Now when we’re seeing a home go up for sale, [we see] multiple offers in a very short period of time,” Pankow added.

Canadians will be able to consume recreational marijuana without criminal penalties starting on October 17, 2018 — a date that comes later than the government’s initial target.