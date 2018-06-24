Police continue to look into cause of late night fire at west Edmonton hotel

Police continue to look into the cause of a fire at the New West Hotel near 150 St. and 111 Ave. Saturday.

Officers were initially called for a welfare check just after 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from one of the rooms.

They tried to enter the suite but the door was locked.

Officers were eventually able to enter the suite with the help of hotel staff. They used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

No-one was inside the room at the time.

Police believe a woman inside the suite fled out a window.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.