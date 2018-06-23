Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit probing death of 32-year-old Barrie man
Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has launched an investigation into the death of a 32-year-old man from Barrie.
According to Barrie police, officers arrested a 32-year-old man from Barrie on June 22 at approximately 2:30 p.m., and transported him to the Barrie Police Services building. Police say during the booking process the man went into medical distress, and was immediately transported to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre by Simcoe County paramedics, where a short time later he was pronounced deceased.
Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.
Barrie police say as a result, they will not be able to provide any further information, as the case is now being investigated by the SIU.
