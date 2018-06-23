Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit probing death of 32-year-old Barrie man

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has launched an investigation into the death of a 32-year-old man from Barrie.

According to Barrie police, officers arrested a 32-year-old man from Barrie on June 22 at approximately 2:30 p.m., and transported him to the Barrie Police Services building. Police say during the booking process the man went into medical distress, and was immediately transported to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre by Simcoe County paramedics, where a short time later he was pronounced deceased.

Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

Barrie police say as a result, they will not be able to provide any further information, as the case is now being investigated by the SIU.

READ MORE: SIU ends probe of man’s fall from a bridge in Midhurst

According to the SIU, three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident. They say three subject officers and one witness officer have also been designated.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.