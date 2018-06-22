Motorsports club in Oliver opens its track to the public for a Grassroots Day

Surrounded by vineyards and wineries, Area 27 opened its doors almost two years ago in Oliver, B.C.

The racetrack is 4.8 kilometres long, spread out on about 220 acres of Osoyoos Indian Band land.

Performance driving on the track is reserved for the 300 private members. However, two days out of the year, the club opens its track to the public.

June 23 and August 25 are called “Grassroots Days” at the track. For a fee of $600, anyone with a driver’s license and a car can sign up for one of the 60 spots to spend the day on the track.

Trevor Seibert is a former racecar driver and one of the owners of Area 27. He says the public performance driving days are very popular and sold out quickly last year. They are expecting the same for 2018.

The environment will be controlled during public openings to allow new drivers an opportunity to get comfortable with building up their speed.

So, how fast will drivers be going tomorrow? “For most people bringing a passenger vehicle out here, they’ll see speeds of 120 to 130 miles an hour, so you definitely get a chance to experience what it’s like to go fast without the red and blue in your mirror,” Seibert said.

To find out more information about the motorsports club’s Grassroots Days, visit the Area 27 website.