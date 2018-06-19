Professor urges moderation in ‘Buy Canadian’ campaign, wave of patriotism

U.S. President Donald Trump has focused his sights on China and new tariffs there, but that doesn’t mean things here in Canada have settled down.

A wave of patriotism has swept the country amid an escalating trade war and Trump slamming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, going so far as to even spark a “Buy Canadian” campaign. Ken Wong is a distinguished professor of marketing at the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University.

“This is no different from me getting into an argument with a good friend,” Wong said. “We still have to be mindful what’s more important to us — to release our emotional venting or to accomplish what the goal is at the end of the day?”

READ MORE: Consumers considering buying strictly Canadian

The Trump administration will impose a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum from Canada, as well as Mexico and the European Union. Wong says people should show their support by supporting the government.

“I’m not saying back down by no means,” Wong said. “I think to a certain extent you have to retaliate and show some backbone, because every bully knows that the easiest target is the one that doesn’t put up a fight. But at the same time, let’s just not get too carried away in this.”

READ MORE: Escalating trade war with U.S. could lead to North American recession: report

The tariffs are set to take effect July 6th.