Peterborough United Way and District CEO Jim Russell seeking seat on city council

Jim Russell, CEO of the United Way of Peterborough and District, is tossing his name into this fall’s municipal election in Peterborough.

He’ll be seeking one of two seats in Town Ward, he announced on Monday.

“I don’t stand here today as CEO Jim, I stand here as Citizen Jim,” he said in his speech at Riley’s Pub on George Street.

Current councillor Dean Pappas is also seeking re-election in the ward. Kemi Akapo, settlement services co-ordinator at the New Canadians Centre, has also entered the race.

Russell, who grew up in Willowdale, Ont., was appointed Peterborough United Way CEO in October 2011. He has helped the organization set new fundraising records.

But he says he’s dedicated to serving Town Ward where he has lived and worked for the past seven years.

“I wake up in Town Ward, I go to work in Town Ward, I press spine to feathers at the end of every day in Town Ward,” he said. “And I want to serve the people of Town Ward through being one of their representatives on council.”

Russell says that over the past year, he sought input on the prospect of running for office and says opinions on the current city council influenced his decision to run.

“Quite honestly, people want change,” he said. “They want less acrimony and more civility. They don’t want business as usual, and they want new voices, new leadership around their council table.”

He noted a common frustration has been the frequent 6-5 votes by city council, with the same individuals voting the same way.

“I find that troublesome,” he stated. “It leaves the appearance that collaboration is wishful thinking. I get that there needs to be enough ego for people to run for elected office, to put themselves forward, to be public — I get it.

“But imagine if egos could be put aside when it came to decision making. Imagine what could get done if it didn’t matter who got credit. Imagine if 11 elected people sat around a council chamber and honestly listened and said to themselves and each other, ‘I recognize that we all want the same thing and I am open to a third option that isn’t mine or yours.’ For that to happen, trust must be built.”

Before arriving in Peterborough, he held roles with the Addiction Research Foundation, the Daily Bread Food Bank and the United Way of York Region. Russell earned an undergraduate degree in social work from Ryerson University in 1985, followed by a Master’s degree from the University of Toronto in 1990.

“Like many of my colleagues in the not for profit sector I bring that business acumen, but more importantly I bring a different way of doing business, and arriving at decisions,” he said. “And it is that combination that makes me believe my voice and my style of leadership would be a welcomed, respectful, thoughtful and positive addition to council. I hope like me, you believe we need new leadership for a new day in this city.”

He says that when growing up, his parents — an Irish Catholic immigrant father who worked for the Toronto Transit Commission and his stay-at-home mother from Cape Breton — instilled a passion for politics with their love of family, community and fierce attitude of “put up or shut up.”

“When I think of my own ‘put up or shut up’ moment, it occurred a year ago watching council and seeing yet another 6-5 vote,” recalled Russell. “I was frustrated and began to wonder what it might take to break that intransigence. The die started to be cast for me to consider and ultimately decide to run.”

Russell intends to lead a campaign of “Listen. Then Lead.”

It’s a campaign that highlights “the impulse, the urge, [and] a deep belief that politics still matter, particularly at a local level. At its best it is about service and building community,” he said