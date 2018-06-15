Downtown Vernon boutique named 2018 Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year

Sierra Harris had a vision of opening a small boutique that would only sell Canadian-made or designed products.

That dream became a reality when Birch Hill Studio opened its door in 2015 in downtown Vernon.

The store is all about being Canadian. It boasts locally designed or produced clothing, jewelry, skin care and décor, as well as bigger Canadian brands.

Harris said, “I just love everything about Canada. I love being Canadian, I love the nostalgia and the salt of the earth feel of Canadian goods. I find anyone who makes Canadian products is very in tune with nature.”

Birch Hill Studio’s commitment to showcasing Canadian products is one of the many reasons why the boutique was named the 2018 Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year by the Retail Council of Canada.

Harris was invited to Toronto to participate in the annual Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala at the end of May.

Harris does more than own and run the store. She also designs her own brand, Haus of Birch, with her husband. Her daughter also assists with modeling the children’s line of clothing.

Birch Hill Studio is located at 3208 30th Avenue in Vernon.