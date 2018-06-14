Man charged with murder in death of woman in northern Quebec
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of a northern Quebec health worker earlier this week.
Randy Koneak was arrested Wednesday and arraigned by telephone Thursday in the death of Chloé Labrie, 28.
The case returns to court June 21.
Labrie was found in a Kuujjuaq residence overnight Tuesday after a call to Kativik Regional Police Force.
Labrie, originally from the central Quebec town of Victoriaville, was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities say her body bore marks of violence.
