City launches pilot to provide affordable childcare in London, Middlesex County

The City of London announced the Licensed Child Care Affordability Pilot for London and Middlesex County on Wednesday, which provides affordable childcare for families with children zero to four years of age.
The program runs from June 1 to Dec. 31, 2018, supporting families and child care providers within the licensed centre and home based child care system.
Officials say families who pay all, or some, of their child care fees will save approximately $7.00 per day. The cost aligns with their goals to provide accessible licensed child care to families.
The program provides services for children with special needs.
Lynne Livingstone, Managing Director of Neighbourhood, Children and Fire Services, says the program is an opportunity to address affordability and increase access to high-quality licensed child care in the forest city.
The program is funded by the Province of Ontario and the Government of Canada.
