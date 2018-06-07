Country singer Walker Hayes’ newborn daughter dies after birth

Country music star Walker Hayes is mourning the loss of his newborn daughter after the singer revealed she died after birth.

“Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven,” Hayes wrote in a statement he posted on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday (June 7). He has asked people to respect his privacy as he and his wife, Laney, grieve the tragic loss.

Hayes and his wife share six children — three daughters and three sons — aged between two and 11. In the statement, Hayes said that he is cancelling his upcoming shows so that he can be at home with his family.

The popular singer was scheduled to perform at the CMT Awards on Wednesday (June 6) in Nashville, where he was nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year for his song You Broke Up With Me.

In a recent interview with People, Hayes talked about his children and juggling his family life with his rising career in the music industry.

“They’re so cute about it. They look at me like I’m Adam Levine,” he said. “They’re just kids, but them being proud of me means so much to me, and I can tell that they are. They are my favourite things about life. I love each and every one of these kids and I can’t wait for another one.”

He also had lots of kind things to say about his wife and her support during all of the craziness. “Our life is so drastically filled with hope and actual things happening and no longer just ‘I believe in you,’ or ‘Just hang in there,’ or ‘Maybe next year,’” he said. “We do a lot of celebrating. What can I say?”