June 6, 2018 11:53 pm

Golden State Warriors overtake Cleveland Cavaliers to win Game 3 of NBA Finals

By Staff The Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood (1) during the first quarter in game three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena.

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Kevin Durant scored 43 points, draining a long 3-pointer for emphasis in the final minute, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night to move within a victory of a sweep and their third title in four years.

Durant stood motionless after dropping his 33-footer, which gave the Warriors a 106-100 lead and effectively ended the fourth straight finals matchup between the rivals.

Golden State will have four chances to wrap up its championship starting with Game 4 on Friday night.

LeBron James scored 33 points and Kevin Love 20 for the Cavs, who have fallen into a hole in which no team has ever emerged. In NBA playoff history, teams down 3-0 are 0-131.

The Warriors won despite a 3-of-16 shooting performance from Stephen Curry.

