North Korea won’t give up nukes, but could open burger joint: report

North Korea is highly unlikely to give up its nuclear weapons, but it would consider opening an burger franchise in Pyongyang.

That’s according to a CIA report which claims that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is unwilling to give up his entire nuclear arsenal, making U.S. President Donald Trump‘s stated goal of eliminating North Korea’s nuclear weapons stockpile unrealistic, NBC News reported.

But Kim would be open to inviting a fast-food brand to North Korea as a gesture of goodwill towards burger-loving President Trump, national security officials with knowledge of the report told NBC News.

The CIA report also puts forward possible incentives that could be offered to North Korea, including sanctions relief and infrastructure aid, and states that the North is not expected to bring up the issue of withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Korea anytime soon.

Trump’s fondness for burgers is well-documented. As a candidate, he was regularly spotted chowing down on McDonald’s burgers, and once remarked that he would be open to meeting Kim in the U.S., but that the summit would involve “a hamburger on a conference table,” rather than a lavish state dinner.

North Korea also has its own fascination with hamburgers. In 2000, Kim’s father, the then-Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Il, reportedly “invented” a dish called “double bread with meat” which was essentially a burger, according to photographer Eric Lafforgue, a frequent visitor to North Korea.

As a result, many North Koreans supposedly believe the elder Kim invented hamburgers, and they often wear plastic gloves to keep their hands clean while eating burgers.

