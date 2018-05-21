Police investigate after angry fans allegedly riot at music festival in Quebec

Police north of Montreal are investigating after an angry crowd allegedly vandalized a music festival venue on Sunday night when a rapper’s performance was cancelled.

The Festival Santa Teresa announced at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday that American artist Lil Uzi Vert would not be performing that evening after failing to pass through Canadian customs.

Sainte-Thérèse police say about 100 members of the audience became angry and went on to damage audio equipment and municipal property.

Videos from the event published on social media appear to show people jumping on stage and knocking over what appeared to be speakers.

Police say nobody was hurt and no arrests have yet been made.

They’re asking anyone with information about the event to contact them.

SANTA TERESA WAS THE WORST FESTIVAL PEOPLE WERE SO MAD THEY DESTROYED EVERYTHING LMAOOOOOOOOO — nellie (@joshmigraine) May 21, 2018

I’ve been to a lot of festivals in my life, but I’ve never seen anything as poorly organized as Santa Teresa Fest — Vanessa (@skeletontigers) May 21, 2018

@IamAkademiks Was at a festival today and @LILUZIVERT didn't show up man (santa teresa festival). — Cyril 🐝 (@CyrilKamal) May 21, 2018

Fans riot after Lil Uzi Vert didn’t show up to perform in Quebec, pic.twitter.com/1vCqGXQyx8 — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) May 21, 2018