Weather
May 17, 2018 1:49 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: surge of sun and heat for May long weekend

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Temperatures soar up into the mid-20s for the second half of May long weekend.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

A touch of rain is followed by a surge of sunshine and heat for the May long weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

Eight hours of rain started the day in Saskatoon with a breezy wind gusting up to 40 to 50 km/h at times, but unfortunately the majority of the much needed rain missed the areas dealing with wildfires.

Temperatures slid back to 6 degrees during the morning with rain putting a damper on daytime heating as we climbed up just a few degrees heading into the noon hour.

Another wave of rain will push through Saskatoon later in the day, with winds remaining gusty at times as we make an attempt for an afternoon high in low double digits.

Thursday Night

Showers ease through the evening with cloud cover lingering overnight before clearing out into the early morning hours as we cool back into low single digits.

Friday

Blue skies and sunshine will be back to wrap up the work week as an arctic high pressure system slams in the cooler air behind the system that brought in the rain.

The result will be an afternoon high that’ll seek to soar up into the upper teens, but might only make it into the mid-teens.

An arctic high pressure system parks itself over the province on Friday, keeping conditions cool and sunny.

SkyTracker Weather

May Long Weekend

Sunshine will be the name of the game this long weekend as an upper ridge of high pressure gradually builds back the heat.

Daytime highs will spring into the low 20s on Saturday before surging further into the mid-20s on Sunday and into the mid-to-upper 20s for Victoria Day Monday with just a few clouds possible to end off the long weekend, otherwise beautiful sunny skies galore.

An upper ridge of heat brings back 20 degree temperatures this weekend.

SkyTracker Weather

Remember that widespread fire bans are in place across all of southern and central Saskatchewan as despite Thursday’s rain, dry conditions continue to prevail and will return with the lack of precipitation ahead.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan issues fire ban heading into long weekend

Work Week Outlook

Mostly sunny skies continue into the short work week with daytime highs in the upper 20s on Tuesday before surging up even further, back into the low 30s in the sunshine by the middle of the week.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Jordan Leis took the May 17 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon.

Jordan Leis took the May 17 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon.

Jordan Leis / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cold Weather
Dry Weather
Fire bans
Rain
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
SkyTracker Weather
Sunshine
Warm Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News