Saskatoon weather outlook: surge of sun and heat for May long weekend

A touch of rain is followed by a surge of sunshine and heat for the May long weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

Eight hours of rain started the day in Saskatoon with a breezy wind gusting up to 40 to 50 km/h at times, but unfortunately the majority of the much needed rain missed the areas dealing with wildfires.

Temperatures slid back to 6 degrees during the morning with rain putting a damper on daytime heating as we climbed up just a few degrees heading into the noon hour.

8 hours of rainshowers made for a damp start to the day in Saskatoon https://t.co/Kq2GqUO9LA #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/1onmSufOon — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 17, 2018

Showers across the region today, but unfortunately the main band of rain has missed the Prince Albert area https://t.co/Kq2GqUO9LA #yxe #Sask #ypa pic.twitter.com/9QnOyK2ZhF — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 17, 2018

Cool northeasterly winds on this Thursday in Saskatoon with sustained speeds of 30 km/h currently https://t.co/Kq2GqUO9LA #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/4dJhrS7QSP — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 17, 2018

Another wave of rain will push through Saskatoon later in the day, with winds remaining gusty at times as we make an attempt for an afternoon high in low double digits.

Thursday Night

Showers ease through the evening with cloud cover lingering overnight before clearing out into the early morning hours as we cool back into low single digits.

Friday

Blue skies and sunshine will be back to wrap up the work week as an arctic high pressure system slams in the cooler air behind the system that brought in the rain.

The result will be an afternoon high that’ll seek to soar up into the upper teens, but might only make it into the mid-teens.

May Long Weekend

Sunshine will be the name of the game this long weekend as an upper ridge of high pressure gradually builds back the heat.

Daytime highs will spring into the low 20s on Saturday before surging further into the mid-20s on Sunday and into the mid-to-upper 20s for Victoria Day Monday with just a few clouds possible to end off the long weekend, otherwise beautiful sunny skies galore.

Remember that widespread fire bans are in place across all of southern and central Saskatchewan as despite Thursday’s rain, dry conditions continue to prevail and will return with the lack of precipitation ahead.

Fire bans across the province as hottest air so far this year rolls in. Find out when rain returns on Global News at 10pm https://t.co/GRRH1rEkcL #yxe #Sask #skfire #skstorm pic.twitter.com/bLmReQnhPc — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 16, 2018

READ MORE: Saskatchewan issues fire ban heading into long weekend

Work Week Outlook

Mostly sunny skies continue into the short work week with daytime highs in the upper 20s on Tuesday before surging up even further, back into the low 30s in the sunshine by the middle of the week.

Jordan Leis took the May 17 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.