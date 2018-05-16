London city committee endorses photo radar in school zones

London’s civic works committee has endorsed a plan aimed at increasing school zone safety.

A year after the province passed a bill allowing municipalities to implement automated speed enforcement in school zones, five Councillors signed a joint letter asking city staff to take a look at putting photo radar in those areas.

READ MORE: Should London use photo radar in school zones?

“[We want to] start some consultation with the road safety advisory committee – of their stakeholders. Specifically, [we want] to reach out to the staff in Canmore, Alberta where they’re already using automated speed enforcement,’ said Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer.

“It’s just one step forward to report back about how we could do automated speed enforcement well in the city of London,” he said.

READ MORE: City committee supports speed reduction in London school zone

The city has already lowered speed limits in school zones, but putting in photo radar would be an automated way to ensure those limits are enforced, said Helmer.

“[We can then] say, ‘The limit is 40 km/h and if you go over you’re going to be caught.'”

Councillors endorsed the motion 3-0.

Staff are expected to report back on the issue early next year.