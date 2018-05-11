1st degree murder charges laid in death of 24-year-old found on Edmonton outskirts

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, one month after a 24-year-old man was found dead at the border between rural southeast Edmonton and Strathcona County.

On the evening of April 9, police were called to Range Road 234/Meridian Street and Township Road 515, just south of the Anthony Henday Drive and Highway 14 interchange.

Members from both the Edmonton Police Service and Strathcona County RCMP arrived to find the body of Edmonton man Harpreet “Harry” Kang, 24.

It was determined he was the victim of a homicide.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit began investigating and asked the public to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle, described as a blue 2018 Acura TLX.

On Thursday, RCMP arrested 33-year-old Matthew Anderson of Edmonton without incident. He has been charged with first-degree murder and remains in police custody.

Anderson’s first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, May 16 at the courthouse in Sherwood Park.