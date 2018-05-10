Patty Jenkins earning 9 times her ‘Wonder Woman’ salary for sequel: report

Patty Jenkins is reportedly making a whopping nine times more to direct Wonder Woman 2 than she did for the first movie.

According to Variety, Jenkins, 46, will take home $9 million for working on the superhero sequel, as opposed to the alleged $1 million she got for the original flick.

Jenkins’ new paycheque is said to make her the highest-paid female director of all time.

The news comes after the director previously spoke out about pay inequality, saying last year: “You’re, of course, aware of the money.”

“But I’ve never been more aware of a duty than I was in this deal,” she said about the upcoming sequel. “I was extremely aware that I had to make sure I was being paid what the male equivalent would be.”

Jenkins then told Variety that she was speaking up on behalf of all the other women out there as well.

“Women who have not been in a system that allows them to build up the same level of pay as men are not able to be paid the same as men forever if that’s the way it continues.”

“You have to ask for it to happen, and you have to ask when you’re the appropriate person.”

Wonder Woman 2 is expected to be released Nov. 1, 2019.