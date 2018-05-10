Firefighters find body of 69-year-old man in Cape Breton apartment

Police are investigating the death of a 69-year-old man whose body was found by firefighters responding to an apartment fire in Cape Breton.

Crews were called to the building in Sydney at about 5 p.m. Wednesday and found the man inside the first apartment.

There are several other units in the building on Mount Pleasant Street, but police say no one was injured.

The Fire Marshal’s Office and police are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Police are not releasing the man’s name until they properly identify him and notify his family.