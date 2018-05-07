Nova Scotian teenager named among East Coast Music Award winners Sunday night

A 16-year-old girl walked away with an East Coast Music Award Sunday night, making her one of the youngest winners in the event’s 30-year history.

Makayla Lynn of Elmsdale, N.S., nabbed Country Recording of the Year for her fourth album, “On A Dare and a Prayer.”

READ MORE: Female singer-songwriters reign at East Coast Music Awards gala in Halifax

She accepted the award at Sunday’s 2018 East Coast Music and Industry Awards celebration, which marked the end of this year’s event.

Sunday’s other winners include Halifax singer-songwriters Mo Kenney, who won Solo Recording of the Year, and Rose Cousins, who took Folk Recording of the Year for her album “Natural Conclusion.”

READ MORE: PEI singer Kinley Dowling finds new calling in advocating for sexual assault survivors

Awards were also handed out to people in the East Coast music industry who work to promote and produce for musicians.

The 2019 East Coast Music Awards will be held in Charlottetown, P.E.I.