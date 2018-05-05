Montreal conference aims to inspire women to become architects of their own lives

Women from across the province were in Montreal Saturday to share stories and empower each other.

The event, aptly called “I AM – a conference for Her,” is the brainchild of Montreal entrepreneurs Natasha Gargiulo and Maddy K.

The idea of the conference was to bring together dynamic women from all walks of life, to offer support and share their tips for success.

“We just want to help women become the architects of their own lives,” Gargiulo told Global News last month. “We don’t have the formula of how to live a perfect life, but what we do know is that when women come together and support one another — it sounds a little cliché, but incredible things do happen.”

Maddy K hopes attendees can learn from the experience of others.

“A successful conference for us would mean that we were able to bring something new into the lives of these women attending, they all had something that they took back with them and are able to implement into their lives,” she said. “If we know that women were able to connect and collaborate with each other — for us we’re very happy to know that we were able to contribute in the little way that we did.”

Some of Montreal’s most acclaimed female business leaders, visionaries and influencers were part of the lineup, including Global News Morning’s Laura Casella.

Topics covered at the conference included career advancement, personal development, reinvention, social media management and entrepreneurship.