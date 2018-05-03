Regina women charged in stolen vehicle incident

A 24-year-old Regina woman is facing a number of charges connected to a stolen vehicle incident that occurred May 2.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said that they received word at 6:18 p.m. that an individual had taken another person’s vehicle without consent, a 2000 blue Ford Mustang. Officers spotted the vehicle in the area of 4th Avenue North and Albert Street at 7:02 p.m.

An attempt was made to stop the vehicle, but the suspect sped away. Police did not pursue the suspect.

The vehicle was spotted again around 8:30 p.m., and was followed to a residence on Froom Crescent.

The driver was taken into custody when she got out of the vehicle.

Toni Lynn Toto, 24, has been charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent of owner, evading police, driving while disqualified and breach of an undertaking.

She first appeared in court May 3.