London police appeal to public in search for missing woman

The London Police Service has released a photo and description as officers search for a missing woman.

Nathaly Jennifer Ramos, 32, of London was last seen Monday, April 30 at roughly 6 a.m. in the area of Queens Avenue near Ridout Street North.

Police are concerned for her welfare.

She’s described as a five-foot-four Hispanic woman, about 170 lbs, with shoulder-length dark hair.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).