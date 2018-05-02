Canada
May 2, 2018 11:36 pm
Updated: May 2, 2018 11:37 pm

London police appeal to public in search for missing woman

The London Police Service has provided a photo of Ramos, who was last seen April 30, 2018.

via London Police Service
The London Police Service has released a photo and description as officers search for a missing woman.

Nathaly Jennifer Ramos, 32, of London was last seen Monday, April 30 at roughly 6 a.m. in the area of Queens Avenue near Ridout Street North.

Police are concerned for her welfare.

She’s described as a five-foot-four Hispanic woman, about 170 lbs, with shoulder-length dark hair.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Global News