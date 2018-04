Former rugby sevens skipper Jen Kish moves up retirement due to injury

Former Canadian rugby sevens captain Jen Kish, who led Canada to an Olympic bronze medal in Rio, has moved up her retirement date due to injury.

The 29-year-old from Edmonton announced in December that this would be her last season. But she said Monday that injuries have forced her to retire with two events left on the World Series circuit.

Kish was forced to miss the recent Commonwealth Games in Australia because of a hip injury suffered last May at the Langford Sevens and two slipped discs in her neck from an injury at the Clermont Sevens in 2016.

Thank u FAMILY. Thank u FRIENDS. Thank u TEAMMATES. Thank u STAFF. Thank u CANADA. U all helped me along the way. It's been a real privilege & honour to wear the jersey. #forevergrateful Rugby has enhanced my life https://t.co/e6cNieXqoD — Jen kish, OLY (@jen_kish) April 30, 2018

Kish also led Canada to a silver medal at the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens and gold at the 2015 Pan American Games.

She is the second Canadian rugby sevens captain to call it quits in recent days. John Moonlight announced his retirement last week to become a firefighter in his native Pickering, Ont.