‘Dr. LipJob’ was her name. She offered Botox injections. But she was no doctor: B.C. college

On social media, she was known as “DrLipJob,” a medical professional who offered up Botox injections.

To others, she was known as “Dr. Rajji.”

Her name was Rajdeep Kaur Khakh.

But there was one thing she wasn’t: and that’s a doctor, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC).

In a news release issued on Wednesday, the college said a consent order had been entered into that restrained Khakh from “performing activities considered to be the unlawful practice of medicine.

Those activities included calling herself a doctor; taking money in that respect; and holding herself out as someone who could diagnose Botox or any other dermal filler to another person.

Khakh first came to the college’s attention in March 2015, when it was advised that Khakh was set to carry out “injectables” at a spa in Delta.

The college informed her that offering Botox or other dermal fillers would be practising medicine, and told her to stop – and to quit using the “Dr.” title.

Khakh later signed an undertaking saying she wouldn’t offer any service that could only be carried out by College registrants. But that undertaking wasn’t witnessed.

Then, on May 8, 2015, the college was informed by an employee at Abbotsford’s Clearbrook Library that she found a photocopied College Certificate of Licensure, with the registrant’s name, the expiry date and the registration status all covered with tape.

The employee also found that the name “Dr. Rajdeep Kaur Khakh” was written over the registrant’s name. The expiry date had been changed, too.

Over the next six months, the college made contact with sales reps from pharmaceutical companies who were concerned about credentials that Khakh had presented to them.

The college reviewed a certificate of licensure that had been submitted in the process of opening an account.

It appeared to be a copy of the very same certificate that was found at the library.

In October 2015, the college learned that Khakh had opened an account with a pharmaceutical company and ordered injectables.

The college also learned that Khakh was offering injectable treatment at a Surrey spa.

The following month, the college carried out an investigation that didn’t find anything with respect to Khakh working at that spa.

But in July 2016, the college again received word that Khakh was offering treatments there.

An employee with the college went to the spa and gave Khakh a letter that demanded she stop using titles such as “Dr.”

This time, she signed a witnessed undertaking.

The college would once again be informed about Khakh in July 2016, when it learned about someone who identified as “Dr. Rajji” and was offering injectable treatments at a Surrey hair salon.

“Dr. LipJob” was apparently this person’s moniker on social media. It later learned that “Dr. Rajji” was Khakh.

An undercover investigation using a hidden camera helped to uncover empty boxes of Botox, as well as dermal fillers.

One of the products had an expiry date of Oct. 31, 2016 – nearly a year before this investigation unfolded.

In October 2017, Khakh was served with material it intended to use as it sought a permanent injunction.

An individual would later contact the college and inform them that Khakh had given her dermal filler treatment.

In March 2018, the college obtained a consent order, in which Khakh agreed to pay $25,000 to settle investigatory and legal costs it incurred when it looked into her activities.

The college said in a statement that it does “not believe there are any public health or infection control concerns in this instance.”

It did, however, say that anyone who visits an illegal practitioner will be at risk for infections.