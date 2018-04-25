Canada
Burlington Sound of Music Festival reveals 2018 free concert lineup

The free concert lineup for Burlington‘s Sound of Music Festival has been revealed.

Executive Director Dave Miller says they’ve aimed to ensure a variety of sounds for audiences of all ages and to suit everyone’s taste.

To that end, the list of artists who will perform along Burlington’s waterfront on Father’s Day weekend from June 14 to 17, is a diverse mix.

It includes Matthew Good, Kongos, Scott Helman, Tokyo Police Club and The Pursuit of Happiness.

The full lineup and schedule is available at Soundofmusic.ca 

