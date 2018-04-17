Lethbridge Hurricanes to face former teammates in 3rd round: ‘They said I’ll see you in the conference final’

A few familiar faces are waiting for the Lethbridge Hurricanes in their Eastern Conference final match-up with the Swift Current Broncos.

At the Western Hockey League trade deadline, the team dealt Captain Giorgio Estephan, goaltender Stuart Skinner and forward Tanner Nagel to Swift Current. Now, in the third round of playoffs, those players will come back to Lethbridge in the best-of-seven series.

It’s a match-up some Hurricanes players predicted in January after the big trade.

“When I left, they said: ‘I’ll see you in the conference finals,’ so yeah, here we are,” a beaming Estephan said.

Coming back to the Hurricanes in the deal were goalie Logan Flodell, forwards Logan Barlage and Owen Blocker and defenceman Matthew Stanley. In addition, the ‘Canes also received 2020 first- and third-round draft picks along with a conditional second-round pick in 2021.

“It’s kind of weird that we … so-called sold to them this year for their run and now we’re meeting up with them again,” Hurricanes Captain Jordy Bellerive said. “I think it’s a pretty special opportunity for us.”

The anticipation is starting to build on both sides.

“There’s lots of motivation there to play against old teammates and buddies and stuff,” Barlage said. “So I’m excited to play against them.”

On the Broncos side, Skinner hasn’t forgotten about his new team’s 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on February 2.

“I know after the trade we played against them pretty quick and we lost, but at the same time I think everything happens for a reason,” Skinner said. “So that happening put a little fire in my belly. I’m excited to go back over there (Lethbridge) to get some redemption.”

The Hurricanes have been energized by their home crowd in playoffs, but they know there might be a little leftover love for their former teammates.

“I don’t know if the fans are going to be on their side a bit, or mostly our side,” Bellerive said with a grin. “So hopefully, just our side.”

Some of the Broncos and Hurricanes know each other well, but any friendly vibes are likely to disappear at puck-drop.

“We have a lot of guys over there and like I said, our staffs are pretty close too,” Hurricanes head coach Brent Kisio said. “So they’re a team that you’re rooting for when you’re not playing them. But not anymore.”

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final starts Friday night in Swift Current.